Police watchdog finds evidence for charges against B.C. RCMP officer after man seriously injured in traffic stop

British Columbia's police watchdog has found evidence for charges against a Vancouver Island RCMP officer after a man suffered serious injuries during a traffic stop last year.

Mounties in Ladysmith, B.C., used their police vehicle to stop a white Pontiac Montana minivan in the 100-block of Highway 1 when the driver did not pull over shortly after midnight on April 17, 2021.

The officers used a police dog to subdue the driver, who sustained serious bite wounds.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries and the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. immediately opened an investigation into the actions of the officers.

On Thursday, the police watchdog said it had filed its investigative report to the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration of charges against one of the officers.

Ronald J. MacDonald, the IIO's chief civilian director, reviewed the evidence and determined that "reasonable grounds exist to believe that one officer may have committed an offence in relation to their driving and the use of a police service dog," the IIO said in a statement.

"In order to approve any charges, the B.C. Prosecution Service must be satisfied that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO, and that prosecution be required in the public interest," the agency said.

The IIO is the civilian organization tasked with investigating all incidents involving police officers in B.C. that result in death or serious injury, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.

The IIO said it will not be making any further comments on the case now that it is before the Crown for consideration of charges.