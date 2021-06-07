Police watchdog investigates crash involving cruiser car and motorcycle

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating a crash involving a Winnipeg police car and a motorcycle that sent three people to hospital late last week.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) said the crash happened on June 4 around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection on Powers Street and Redwood Avenue.

Winnipeg police told the IIU a marked cruiser car was heading north on Powers Street when the crash with the motorcycle happened.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the Health Sciences Centre in stable condition, and two officers in the car were also treated in hospital but have since been released.

CTV News previously reported that both vehicles appeared to be have significant damage, and officers were seen placing evidence markers around the intersection.

The IIU is asking anyone with information about the crash, or anyone with video footage to call the IIU toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.

The IIU said the investigation is ongoing.

-With files from CTV's Mason DePatie, Stephanie Tsicos and Renee Rodgers