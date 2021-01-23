Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after a Mountie in Cold Lake opened fire on a pair of break and enter suspects on Friday morning.

Nobody was hurt in the incident that began with officers responding to a call just after 10 a.m. on Thursday morning about a break and enter west of Ardmore.

Mounties say "an interaction" occurred resulting in an officer opening fire.

The vehicle fled the area but was located nearby and the two suspects were arrested.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been directed to investigate.

Cold Lake RCMP continue to look into the break and enter incident.