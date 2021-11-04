Police watchdog investigating after man bitten by police dog in Saanich

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is investigating an incident in Saanich involving a police service dog after a man sustained dog-bite related injuries during an arrest.

On Oct. 30, around 10 p.m., the Saanich Police Department responded to a call for assistance regarding a man at a home in the 1000-block of Valewood Trail.

Around midnight, Saanich Police were joined by the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team as police attempted to negotiate with the man for several hours, according to the IIO.

Officers then entered the home around 8:45 a.m. and took the man into custody. During the arrest, a police service dog was deployed.

The man ended up suffering dog-bite related injuries and was given first aid by police until Emergency Health Services arrived, the IIO says. He was then taken to hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the IIO Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or use the contact form on the iiobc.ca website