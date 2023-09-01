Police watchdog investigating after man broke three ribs during arrest
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man broke three ribs during an arrest by RCMP officers.
The incident took place on Tuesday near Dauphin, when RCMP officers saw a man driving a motorcycle dangerously and speeding on Provincial Trunk Highway 5.
Mounties tried unsuccessfully to conduct a traffic stop, so they called in additional police officers, who helped them top the motorcyclist. A police service dog was also brought in to help restrain and control the man.
According to the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), a “use of force encounter” took place during the arrest, which resulted in the man’s injuries.
The suspect was taken to the Dauphin Regional Health Centre, where it was determined he had three broken ribs. The IIU notes that the police dog did not cause any serious injuries.
The IIU is now investigating.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information or video footage is asked to contact 1-844-667-6060.
The investigation continues and no further details will be given at this time.
