Police watchdog investigating after man hit by Brandon police vehicle

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was hit by a police vehicle in Brandon on Sunday.

According to the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), the incident began at around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday when the Brandon Police Service (BPS) received a call about a man attempting arson.

The IIU said the suspect ran from the scene, which resulted in him getting hit by a police car in front of BPS headquarters.

The man was taken to the hospital with a broken arm.

The IIU is now investigating this incident as a broken arm is defined as a serious injury under its regulation. Witnesses or any individuals with information or video footage related to the incident are asked to call 1-844-667-6060.

The investigation continues.