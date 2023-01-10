Police watchdog investigating after officer fires anti-riot weapon at man in Brantford
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a Brantford police officer fired an anti-riot weapon (ARWEN) at a man on Tuesday.
In a media release, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), said the 39-year-old man was not seriously injured, but the unit is required to launch an investigation whenever an officer discharges a firearm.
Sometimes called “less-lethal” weapons, anti-riot weapons can fire munitions including rubber bullets, tear gas cartridges or smoke rounds.
According to the SIU, on Tuesday afternoon, Brantford police received a call from someone who said a man had threatened to harm him while in Gilkison Flats Park.
Officers were dispatched to the area and located a person of interest near Veterans Memorial Parkway and Gilkison Street.
When the man refused to remove his hands from his pockets, an officer discharged an anti-riot weapon, striking him, the SIU said.
Meanwhile another officer fired a conductive energy weapon, commonly known as a Taser, at the man, the SIU said.
He was apprehended and taken to hospital.
The SIU said three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.
-
Winnipeggers being warned about deadly fentanyl-based drugWinnipeg police are warning people about a common street drug called "down," after a 26-year-old man overdosed on the drug.
-
Via Rail apology a 'slap in the face' says travellerAfter a disastrous Christmas travel period, which included cancelled and delayed trips, Via Rail has issued an apology to travellers. But one traveller says the apology is not good enough.
-
London Knights quiet on trade front but sound off on hockey insiderRumours were circling on social media prior to the OHL trade deadline, but one, in particular, irked the London Knights.
-
Caldwell Family Centre receives money for new refrigerated truckThe Caldwell Family Centre in Ottawa's west end has obtained a new refrigerated truck, which will be used to transport donated food that would otherwise go to waste.
-
Inquest into 2018 Oro-Medonte quarry death reveals 'hidden hazard' in old rock crusherThe inquest into a workplace death at an Oro-Medonte quarry in 2018 wrapped Tuesday with an engineering consultant's witness testimony about the "hidden hazard" that resulted in Michael Pridham's death.
-
Saskatchewan travellers 'in limbo right now' as local airports experience mounting issuesMounting issues surround air travel right now across the country but Saskatchewan is experiencing a perfect storm, according to a business expert.
-
'I decided to buy a ticket': Guelph grandfather wins lotto prizeLeon Stewart, a 67-year-old father and grandfather, said he is still processing the shock after winning an instant bingo doubler.
-
'It looks terrible': Resident upset with mess of garbage left for weeksA North End resident wants to see the city pick up a mess of garbage they say has been left for weeks.
-
Woman dead following crash on Hwy. 901 near Siksika NationGleichen RCMP are investigating the circumstances of a crash that killed a woman who was walking alongside a rural highway.