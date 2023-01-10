Police watchdog investigating after officer fires anti-riot weapon at man in Brantford

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a Brantford police officer fired an anti-riot weapon (ARWEN) at a man on Tuesday.

In a media release, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), said the 39-year-old man was not seriously injured, but the unit is required to launch an investigation whenever an officer discharges a firearm.

Sometimes called “less-lethal” weapons, anti-riot weapons can fire munitions including rubber bullets, tear gas cartridges or smoke rounds.

According to the SIU, on Tuesday afternoon, Brantford police received a call from someone who said a man had threatened to harm him while in Gilkison Flats Park.

Officers were dispatched to the area and located a person of interest near Veterans Memorial Parkway and Gilkison Street.

When the man refused to remove his hands from his pockets, an officer discharged an anti-riot weapon, striking him, the SIU said.

Meanwhile another officer fired a conductive energy weapon, commonly known as a Taser, at the man, the SIU said.

He was apprehended and taken to hospital.

The SIU said three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.