Police watchdog investigating after woman dies in custody of Lethbridge police

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating an incident where a woman died while in the custody of the Lethbridge Police Service.

On Friday night, a little after 11:30 p.m. a woman was arrested by police in connection with an aggravated assault.

Police say the woman appeared to be highly intoxicated by unknown substances.

After being assessed by EMS, she was transported to Chinook Regional Hospital, where she was kept under care of medical staff throughout Saturday, until they released her back into police custody.

Police placed her in a holding cell, where she was discovered unresponsive. Life-saving efforts by police and EMS produced no response, and she was declared deceased.

An investigation by ASIRT is now underway.