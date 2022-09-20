Police watchdog investigating after woman suffers serious injuries in Victoria

British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating after a woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following her arrest by Victoria police.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. provided few details about the arrest or the injuries in a statement Tuesday.

The IIO said Victoria police were called at 7:05 p.m. on Sept. 9 when a woman was reportedly yelling near the intersection of Heywood Avenue and Park Boulevard, next to Beacon Hill Park.

Police told the IIO the woman had a weapon and she was taken into custody after three hours of negotiations.

The woman was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the IIO said.

The independent investigations office was notified of the arrest and began investigating shortly after the incident.

Anyone with relevant information about the arrest, including photos or video, is asked to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in B.C. It investigates all police-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.