B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who was the subject of a wellness check earlier this month.

In a news release, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said it is looking into the Jan. 10 incident in Maple Ridge.

Mounties say they were called to a home on Lougheed Highway east of River Road shortly before 1:30 a.m. that day.

It is alleged that officers found a man at the home "to be arrestable for an offence," according to the IIO, so the man was taken into custody.

The IIO did not say what the man is alleged to have done.

The man had a judicial hearing that afternoon, and was then released on specific conditions.

He was found dead the next day.

The IIO was notified of his death due to recent contact with police, though his cause of death has not been provided.

The man has not been publicly identified.

The IIO will now investigate what role, if any, police had in his death. Anyone with more information is asked to call its witness line at 1-855-446-8477, or to fill out a contact form online.