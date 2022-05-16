Police watchdog investigating death of man following WPS call
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man died after a domestic dispute call Winnipeg police responded to over the weekend.
According to the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), officers with the Winnipeg Police Service responded to the domestic dispute on May 14.
“While officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, the male suffered a self-inflicted wound,” a release from the IIU reads. “A Taser was deployed in an attempt to subdue the male.”
The IIU said the man was taken to the Health Sciences Centre by EMS, where he was pronounced dead.
The IIU is now investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death. A request for a civilian monitor will be made to the Manitoba Police Commission since the case involves a fatality.
Anyone who witnessed the event, or have information or video footage that can help can call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.
