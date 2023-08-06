Police watchdog investigating death of Red Deer man Sunday
Alberta's police watchdog agency is investigating the death of a Red Deer man on Sunday.
Around 3:15 a.m., RCMP responded to a weapons complaint at a Sylvan Lake home.
When officers arrived, they saw a man with a gun enter the residence. Mounties say they entered the home and removed a resident over immediate concerns for their safety.
Officers say they then spoke with the suspect, who had barricaded himself inside a room, before hearing at least two gunshots from inside. When officers entered the room, they found a 33-year-old Red Deer man dead.
No other people were injured in the incident.
The Director of Law Enforcement has directed the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team to investigate the incident.
The RCMP says an internal review will also take place.
-
-
Still no movement in Cochrane strikePicketers walked around Cochrane Town Hall Tuesday night during the council meeting as the community's employees looked to send a message to council members – roughly 60 workers have been off the job for more than a week after contract negotiations fell apart.
-
See the breathtaking play that led to the Huskies 1990 Vanier Cup winA championship game involving the Huskies taking on the Huskies. Yep, it’s happened before.
-
Pharmacists in N.S. say they want to do more to support the strained primary health-care systemPharmacists in Nova Scotia say the profession should be better utilized in order to improve access to timely primary health care.
-
Two youths facing charges in Booth Street homicideTwo youths are facing manslaughter charges in connection to the death of a 17-year-old man in an Ottawa fire last month.
-
VIDEO: Transport theft caught on cameraPolice posted a video to social media showing two people in a vehicle.
-
Halifax death ruled a homicide, victim identifiedThe death of a man who police found unresponsive on the Halifax waterfront Sunday night has been ruled a homicide.
-
Royal City plays host to Canada's best ringers for national horseshoe tournamentIt isn’t just luck that is bringing the best ringers in Canada to the Royal City.
-
Canada detects suspected China-backed 'information operation' targeting Conservative MPA Canadian foreign interference monitoring system has detected an 'information operation' targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong, Global Affairs revealed Wednesday.