Police watchdog investigating fatal officer-involved shooting near downtown LRT crossing
Alberta’s police watchdog says it is looking into a fatal officer-involved shooting in downtown Edmonton Friday morning.
Edmonton police say officers spotted a suspect with what appeared to be a firearm at around 6:30 a.m. near 103A Avenue and 96 Street.
The suspect fled towards the LRT tracks along 95 Street and 105 Avenue where a confrontation occurred and officers opened fire, police say.
The suspect was taken to hospital but died of his injuries. No police officers were injured in the incident.
Investigators with the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) are asking anyone who saw the incident or has video to contact them at 780-644-1483.
The man is believed to be the fourth person to die in a police shooting since the start of the year.
It would also be the tenth shooting in the city so far this month, the same as in each of January and February, and 30th in 2022 to date.
All but one of the 30 are believed to have been "targeted,” pending the investigation into Friday morning’s shooting.
There were 158 shootings in 2020 and 150 in 2021, according to Edmonton police statistics.
