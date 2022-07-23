Police watchdog investigating man's death after fleeing Long Sault, Ont. RIDE check

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a 66-year-old man’s death after he fled a RIDE check near Long Sault, Ont. and was arrested.

Ontario Provincial Police were conducting the impaired driving check on the Highway 401 westbound off-ramp at Moulinette Road, about 20 kilometres west of Cornwall, on Friday, the SIU said.

A driver fled the RIDE check at around 12:20 p.m.

The OPP said in a tweet the driver may have been impaired.

His vehicle was later found in a cornfield. OPP arrested the man, but he had a medical issue and died.

“The man went into medical distress and officers provided CPR,” the SIU said. “Officers called EMS. Paramedics arrived and took over medical care. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The man has not been identified. An autopsy will take place on Tuesday.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.