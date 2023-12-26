Police watchdog investigating man's death near Peterborough following distress call

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 40-year-old man early Tuesday morning north of Peterborough.

The Special Investigations Unit says Peterborough Police were called to an apartment on Queen Street in Lakefield, Ont., at around 1:30 a.m. as a woman reported her son was in distress.

The SIU says an officer who arrived at the scene saw the man holding a baseball bat outside the home, and the man struck the officer with the bat before going inside the apartment.

More officers arrived and tried to speak with the man, but the SIU says those efforts were unsuccessful, so they decided to breach the apartment door and found the man in the kitchen in medical distress.

Police and emergency medical service personnel provided first aid but the man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police watchdog says three investigators and one forensic expert have been assigned to probe the circumstances of the man's death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2023.