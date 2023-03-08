SIU investigating police-involved shooting at home on Walkley Road in Ottawa

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating after an Ottawa police officer fired his gun during an investigation into a man wielding a sword outside a home in Ottawa's south end.

Police responded to a 911 call Wednesday afternoon from a woman reporting a disturbance at a home in the 1800 block of Walkley Road, near Heron Road, just after 2 p.m.

The SIU says officers encountered a 44-year-old man outside the home, who was in possession of a sword.

"An interaction ensued, and two officers discharged their conducted energy weapons at the man, and another officer discharged his firearm at the man," the SIU said.

"The man was not struck as a result of the firearm discharge."

The man was transported to hospital, but the SIU did not release any details on his injuries.

CTV News Ottawa's Jeremie Charron reported 12 cruisers were parked outside a home on Walkley Road late Wednesday afternoon, and officers had placed evidence markers at the scene.

The westbound lanes of Walkley Road were closed at Heron Road, and St. Laurent Boulevard was closed westbound between Conroy Road and Don Reid Drive. The roads reopened just before 8 p.m.

This is the second time in five days the Special Investigations Unit has investigated a police-involved shooting involving Ottawa police officers.

On Sunday, the SIU announced it was investigating after Ottawa police officers shot a man during an "exchange of gunfire" at a home on Garden Glen Private in Nepean.

The SIU investigates the conduct of officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.