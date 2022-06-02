Police watchdog investigating overnight incident on Highway 417

Ontario Provincial Police say the province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate following an incident on Highway 417 overnight.

Ottawa OPP officers were called to a stretch of the highway near Woodroffe Avenue just after midnight Thursday after someone fell from the overpass and was hurt.

Westbound lanes were closed overnight in the area but have since reopened.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is now involved.

The SIU says the victim, a 61-year-old man, was at the edge of the overpass when police were called.

"Upon the arrival of the first officer, the man got up on the barrier and held onto a sign," a news release from the SIU says. "The officer engaged briefly with the man before the man fell to the highway below. He was transported to hospital for treatment of serious injuries."

Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case. Witnesses are asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529 or online at siu.on.ca.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

#OttawaOPP responded to an incident just after midnight on #Hwy417 at Woodroffe Ave where an individual fell from the overpass and sustained injuries. @SIUOntario has invoked its mandate. Media inquiries should be directed to the SIU. ^ec pic.twitter.com/nrUg1R6SdG