Police watchdog investigating report of broken eye socket during Winnipeg arrest

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating a report a suspect suffered a broken eye socket during an arrest by an off-duty Winnipeg police officer.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) received a report Tuesday about the arrest, which took place Monday night at approximately 9:30 p.m. According to IIU, an off-duty Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) officer saw a man stealing a catalytic converter on Young Street. The officer confronted the suspect, who ran from the scene. The IIU said the off-duty officer chased and caught the suspect in the 400 block of Notre Dame Avenue, where an altercation ensued. The officer was able to secure the suspect until uniformed police officers arrived.

The IIU said the man was taken into custody and then taken to the Health Sciences Centre, where it was found he fractured his left orbital bone. The fracture is considered a serious injury under IIU regulations, which prompts an investigation.

The WPS also told the IIU that the officer sustained lacerations and bruising during the incident.

Anyone with information or video footage that could help the investigation is asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

No further details will be released while the investigation is ongoing.