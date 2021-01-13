Manitoba RCMP said the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) has taken over an investigation regarding reports that an officer intentionally hit a dog.

RCMP said on Jan. 7, it received a report that an officer who was on duty intentionally hit a dog while driving their police vehicle.

The dog was apparently sitting in the roadway in Pukatawagan, Man.

Officers started to investigate the allegations right away and on Jan. 11, the RCMP advised the IIU of the incident.

The following day, the IIU said it would investigate the situation.

"We take this incident very seriously and support the IIU's investigation," the RCMP said in a news release. "The RCMP has dogs that are an important part of our investigative teams and many of our officers work with rescue groups to help animals find homes."

RCMP said the officer has been placed on administrative duties.

The IIU said if there are witnesses or others who have information or even video footage regarding the incident, they are asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

The IIU said it will not provide any other details.