Police watchdog investigating separate allegations of perjury, assault against Brandon officers

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating separate allegations of perjury and assault against officers with the Brandon Police Service.

PERJURY ALLEGATION

According to the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), the Brandon Police Service received a formal complaint on June 3 regarding an officer’s testimony provided at provincial court proceedings in January 2021.

Brandon police notified the IIU of the complaint on June 4.

The police watchdog said an investigation of the complaint is mandatory, as the allegation might involve an offence under Police Services Act. The IIU notes the officer is accused of perjury.

ASSAULT ALLEGATION

The IIU is also investigating a separate allegation of assault against Brandon police officers.

The watchdog said on June 4 it received a complaint regarding an incident that took place on Jan. 16, 2021.

The IIU said that on that day, officers responded to a call for service and took a man into custody. The man was taken to the Brandon Regional Health Centre.

According to the IIU, the complaint alleges that during his arrest the man was assaulted.

The IIU’s civilian director determined it is in the public interest to investigate the incident, even though the allegation of injury doesn’t meet the definition of serious injury as defined by the IIU regulations.

The police watchdog asks any witnesses or anyone with information or video footage to contact 1-844-667-6060.

The investigations into both of the incidents are ongoing and no further details will be provided at this time.