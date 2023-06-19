Police watchdog investigating vehicle collision in Surrey

A collision that occurred in Surrey Sunday morning is being investigated by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., the police oversight agency confirmed.

The IIO is called in to investigate any incident of death or serious harm that could have resulted from the actions or inactions of a police officer in the province.

Surrey RCMP said officers were responding to a call near 100 Avenue and 140 Street at around 8:05 a.m., and the collision happened a short time later. The area was closed until around 4 p.m. for an investigation.

BC Emergency Health Services said it received a call at 8:21 a.m. and sent four ground ambulances and a supervisor to the intersection. Paramedics took three patients to hospital.

Video from the scene shows two cars—both sedans—with bashed-in fronts. A dented mini van is pulled over nearby, and an RCMP SUV sits in the middle of the street little further down the road. Debris from the crumpled cars and several evidence cones dot the street.

As of Sunday evening, the IIO and Surrey RCMP have not provided any further details about the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.