Police west of Toronto arrest two suspects wanted in 'armed and violent' daylight carjacking

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with a violent carjacking in Vaughan that was captured on doorbell camera.

The incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, outside a home near Purell and Drummond crescents, which is west of Keele Street and south of Teston Road.

According to York Regional Police, a man and a woman armed with handguns confronted a man in his driveway and demanded he hand over his wallet, phone, and keys. The suspects then allegedly stole the man’s 2020 black Audi Q5 before fleeing the scene.

On June 1, at about 10:30 a.m., Peel police officers patrolling near Mississauga’s Meadowvale Town Centre Circle found the stolen Audi.

Investigators said a man and a woman inside the SUV tried running away, but officers apprehended them a short time later.

Police further allege the suspects discarded a satchel as they tried to flee. This bag reportedly contained a loaded magazine for a gun, which officers found inside the vehicle.

Prayer Osakpemwehuan, 18, of Toronto, and 19-year-old Kafui Setsofiah, of Mississauga, have each been charged with robbery with a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, breach of probation, and fail to comply with undertaking.

“This was an armed and violent carjacking, the impact of which is felt not only by the victim but the entire community. This arrest shows once again that crime knows no borders,” Peel police’s Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said in a news release issued on Thursday.

This incident is one of several recent armed carjackings that have prompted police services in the Greater Toronto Area to create a carjacking task force.

Milinovich said these arrests show “how communication, cooperation, and collaboration can bring those that victimize our communities to justice.”

“I’m proud of the frontline officers whose keen eye led to the arrest of two individuals,” he said.

York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween thanked his Peel counterparts for their “diligence and assistance with this case.”

“We will continue to lead this GTA-wide task force to further co-ordinate law enforcement efforts in combating these crimes,” he said.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6631, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.1800222tips.com.