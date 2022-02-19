Police retake Wellington Street amid hard push against 'Freedom Convoy' occupation

Police have moved protesters off of Wellington Street in front of Parliament as part of an aggressive push to remove the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration that has occupied Ottawa streets for three weeks.

Armed with batons and helmets, and reportedly deploying pepper spray at times, police moved quickly Saturday morning to push a line of protesters back from near the Chateau Laurier hotel on Wellington Street. By 11 a.m., the police line had moved the protesters onto O'Connor Street. Images showed two lines of officers on either side of Wellington Street near O'Connor, retaking the central hub of the occupation on Parliament Hill.

The operation began at around 9:15 a.m., as a line of officers moved out of the Chateau Laurier hotel and began to push the protest line back. Police have confirmed at least one arrest, though the full number is not yet known. More than 100 arrests were made Friday.

Live video from the scene showed smoke in the crowd at times as police and protesters clashed. Ottawa police claimed the smoke did not come from officers. Police claimed protesters have been launching gas canisters at officers.

Senior police sources tell CTV News Ottawa's Graham Richardson they expect to "break the back" of the ongoing occupation that has paralyzed downtown Ottawa.

Sources say the financial penalties allowed under the use of the federal Emergencies Act are also being applied and are, in some cases, affecting family members of those involved in the illegal protest in Ottawa.

"PROTESTORS: We told you to leave. We gave you time to leave. We were slow and methodical, yet you were assaultive and aggressive with officers and the horses. Based on your behaviour, we are responding by including helmets and batons for our safety," police tweeted.

There are 60 vehicles remaining in the occupation zone, according to CTV's Mackenzie Gray.The intersection of Rideau Street and Sussex Drive is significantly changed. Many vehicles had remained parked there for weeks, but as of Saturday morning, the intersection was under control of police.

Police claimed one officer had suffered a minor injury during the day Friday, but they said no one had been seriously injured or killed. Police alleged someone threw a bicycle at a horse, tripping it, but the horse was not hurt.

Senior police sources tell CTV News Ottawa the lack of serious injuries is a testament to the restraint and patience of police on the front line. They say each location requires a different approach. Actions taken near the University of Ottawa, for example, differ in scope from those taken at Rideau and Sussex.

ORGANIZERS ARRESTED

Ottawa police announced Friday high-profile organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber were facing charges. Barber was released on a $100,000 bond Friday evening and ordered to leave Ontario by Feb. 23.

Organizer Pat King was also arrested. Ottawa police said Saturday morning the 44-year-old from Red Deer, Alta. is facing charges of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to disobey court orders and counselling to obstruct police. He's due in court today.

POLICE WORKING DAY AND NIGHT TO END OCCUPATION

Ottawa's interim police chief says officers will work "day and night" to remove protesters and vehicles from downtown streets and end the three-week occupation.

And protesters planning to come to Ottawa this weekend to join the demonstration are being warned that they will not be able to enter the "secured area" set up in a three-kilometre radius in the core area.

Tensions began to rise Friday evening as officers began moving west on Wellington Street past the Chateau Laurier to clear demonstrators from the area. Police said protesters were assaulting officers and attempted to remove officer's weapons.

"All means of de-escalation have been used to move forward in our goal of returning Ottawa to it’s normalcy," police said on Twitter.

Interim chief Steve Bell says police have a "methodical and well-resourced plan" to end the demonstration now in its 23rd day.

"We're focused on returning our city to the place we all know and love," Bell said Friday afternoon. "We will run this operation 24 hours a day until the residents and the community have their entire city back."

On Friday, police said protesters had been cleared from Nicholas Street and the intersection of Rideau Street and Sussex Drive, while people had been moved past the intersection of Mackenzie Avenue and Rideau Street.

"We articulated from the very beginning we have a very deliberate and methodical plan that's been extremely well resourced," Bell.

"We, from the beginning, have indicated we would need to move slowly, safely, respecting Charter rights as we look to demobilize this demonstration. We will continue to do that and we will work day and night until this is completed."

Police checkpoints are set up at nearly 100 locations in an area between Highway 417 and Wellington Street and Bronson Avenue and the Rideau Canal. Several highway off-ramps off the Queensway into the core area are also closed.

"Be advised there is a Secured Area in place with police checkpoints. Only those with an exemption or who live/work there are allowed into the Secured Area," police said on Twitter.

"If you attempt to enter the Secured Area when you have been refused access, you will be subject to arrest."

Mayor Jim Watson told CTV News Ottawa the police action has created a collective sense of relief throughout the city, but cautions the operation is far from over.

"I think the most difficult challenge is going to be tonight and tomorrow as they head towards Wellington," Watson said Friday evening. "But they’ve done a lot of really good work to get a lot of the trucks out of Wellington, Nicholas, Rideau and Sussex - some of them going voluntarily, and some of them being towed away.”

HOUSE OF COMMONS

The House of Commons has resumed debate on the use of the Emergencies Act to respond to the illegal blockades.

"The Speaker and all parties followed advice of security officials to cancel (Friday's) sitting. The safety of MPs and all employees on the Hill is paramount," Mark Holland, Government House Leader, said on Twitter.

"I am looking forward to the historic and fulsome debate that lies ahead. MPs will debate this matter both days on the weekend, and on Monday. The final vote on the motion will be held Monday evening at 8 p.m."

The House of Commons was scheduled to debate the emergency measures the government brought in to tackle the protest on Friday, but that sitting was cancelled due to the police operation.

SECURED AREA

Approximately 100 checkpoints remain up around downtown Ottawa today as police limit traffic flow into the downtown core.

A 'secured area' has been set up from the Queensway to Wellington Street and Bronson Avenue to the Rideau Canal area.

Police say anyone who lives, works or are moving through the area for reasons other than to participate in the protest will be allowed to enter.

"You will be required to show proof of exemption for your travel to the Secured Area," police said.

ROAD CLOSURES

Multiple exits are closed along Hwy. 417 through the centre of Ottawa until further notice.

The eastbound exits on the Queensway are closed at Rochester, Kent, Metcalfe and Nicholas.

The westbound exits on Hwy. 417 are closed at Bronson, Metcalfe, Nicholas and Vanier Parkway.

O-TRAIN

The O-Train will not be running downtown until further notice due to the police operations.

OC Transpo says the O-Train will not serve the following stations: Lees, uOttawa, Rideau, Parliament and Lyon.

The O-Train will operate from Tunney's Pasture Station to Pimisi Station in the west end, and from Blair Station to Hurdman Station in the east end.

CLOSURES

Here is a look at what's closed in the Ottawa area today due to the demonstration:

Ottawa City Hall and the underground parking garage

Rink of Dreams

Ottawa Public Library Main and Rideau branches

The Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the uOttawa Minto Sports Complex

Canadian Museum of Nature, Canadian War Museum and the National Gallery of Canada

Rideau Centre

The Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau is also closed.