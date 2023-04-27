Police working to identify human remains found in First Nation landfill: Sask. RCMP
RCMP from Pierceland, Saskatchewan are investigating after human remains were found at the Big Island Lake Cree Nation landfill.
Police received the call on April 21, according to an RCMP news release.
“Pierceland detachment secured the found human remains and an extensive search of the area was completed by Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes with negative results,” the release said.
An autopsy performed on April 24 eliminated the chance that it was a recent missing person from the area, police said.
Saskatchewan RCMP historical case unit has now taken over the investigation, according to the release. They will work with the missing persons coordinator, Saskatchewan Coroners Office, Pierceland RCMP, the Big Island Lake Cree Nation, and the National Centre for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains to name the deceased, RCMP said.
Big Island Lake Cree Nation is about 380 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
