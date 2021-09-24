Policing changes coming to Callander, Ont.

Come 2022 the North Bay Police Service will no longer be providing services in Callander, Ont.

Callander Mayor Robb Noon told CTV News this comes as a "complete shock" to him.

"I was very surprised and didn’t understand why," Noon said.

"From my position, we were having great conversations back and forth. I always wanted a different model, a community-based model for Callander. That’s what we were negotiating and then all of a sudden, it was a stunned, what?"

North Bay Mayor Al McDonald sits on the police services board and said the contract came to an end so that city police can focus on patrolling North Bay.

"I think by not renewing the contract, puts more of the focus on the City of North Bay. We have limited resources. We never have enough officers. This way, I believe our residents and citizens will be served much more thoroughly and better,” McDonald said.

In the New Year, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will patrol the municipality.

"I have no problem with the OPP. It’s just that they have a different model," Noon said.

"The North Bay police, they’re just right there when we need them, so it’s always been in our best interest. As we are moving forward, I have all faith that the OPP can supply this service to a great extent. I have no problems with OPP coming in and looking after us."

Noon also wants Callander residents to know quality policing services will continue while the municipality transitions over to the OPP.