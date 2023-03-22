Policing cost for 2022 Homecoming weekend exceeded $250,000

There were more revelers attending street parties last fall, but the cost of policing Homecoming (HoCo) celebrations near Western University were in line with the previous year.

“The 2022 Student Homecoming project in September to promote public safety and address parties incurred costs of $265,155,” reads a report going to the London Police Services Board — That’s $9,057 more than the previous year.

The report highlights the cost and impact of 24 internal task forces at the London Police Service (LPS) last year.

The most expensive LPS task force in 2022 ($559,276) investigated the killing of Lynda Marques outside her home in northwest London.

In total last year, internal task forces led to 59 arrests, 516 criminal charges, and 444 provincial offences notices.

The police board will receive the report on Thursday.