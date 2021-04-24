Policing the Ottawa-Gatineau crossings and cracking down on a front yard garden: Top five stories this week

Ottawa police set up and then take down 24/7 checkpoints at interprovincial crossings, a Riverside South resident is told to remove his front yard garden and we meet nurses on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the five most viewed stories on our website this week.

Less than 48 hours after officers began setting up checkpoints at interprovincial crossings between Ottawa and Gatineau, Ottawa police stopped monitoring the crossings 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Ontario government issued directives to limit non-essential travel into Ontario, requiring police to set up checkpoints starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

Late Tuesday, police announced officers will no longer maintain a 24/7 presence at interprovincial crossings between Ottawa and Gatineau. Instead, officer will be deployed on a rotating schedule of checkpoints on a daily basis until the end of the stay-at-home order.

Mayor Jim Watson called the checkpoints a waste of police resources, while Chief Peter Sloly said the checkpoints were a strain on staffing.

Ottawa's Board of Health and Ottawa Public Health are calling on the Ontario government to review the list of essential businesses allowed to open during the stay-at-home order, and require the closure of all non-essential businesses.

"We need to limit the number of places that are open that provide a place for COVID-19 to be transmitted," said Dr. Vera Etches during a media conference on Wednesday.

"We need to focus on the businesses staying open that provide food, medicines, health and safety services and products; really, truly essential services that we need and so it would be a more limited number."

In a memo to Council on Thursday, Etches stressed curbside pick-up is a low-risk activity.

"The concern is not with transmission to clients via retail and restaurant curbside pickup which is a low-risk practice. The concern is transmission between co-workers and to protect workers who are at greater risk," wrote Etches.

Ottawa businesses admit they're nervous about the next few weeks.

"If you’re in a big huge warehouse, where there’s a hundred people and you’re doing curbside and you're in a big box store where you have 25 employees, that should not be allowed," said Patti Taggart, owner of Tag Along Toys. "If you look around small businesses, it’s one sometimes two staff in there just trying to keep the lights on."

The stabbing death of a longtime staff member at an Ottawa community health centre shocked the city this weekend.

Ottawa police responded to a stabbing at 9:40 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Somerset Street West and Arthur Street. Police say officers found a man that had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Carl Reinboth, 64, of Ottawa. Reinboth was a harm reduction worker at the Somerset West Community Health Centre.

"We are devastated that Carl Reinboth, a member of the Somerset West Community Health Care staff, has died," executive director Naini Cloutier said in a statement. "He was a much loved and respected member of our staff who had been with SWCHC for many years. In his job he provided thoughtful support to many members of our community. Clients trusted him.

"We join his family and friends in mourning his death. Our deepest sympathies go to his family and to all who knew him. Carl will be sorely missed. This tragedy is a great loss to the SWCHC family."

As Ottawa residents begin to set up their gardens for the spring, one resident said he was told to tear down his front yard garden.

Jamal Alsharif has brightly coloured old tires set up on his front lawn to be used for planters.

While gardening on his lawn last week, Alsharif said Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services officers came by.

"They saw my wife and they told her someone called the Bylaw and they have to move the tires because they are against the law."

Surprised, he reached out to neighbours through the Riverside South Community Facebook page for answers.

"It’s ridiculous," said one neighbour. “Bylaw has better things to do, especially these days with COVID. They don’t need to be harassing my neighbours."

The city’s Property Maintenance Bylaw regulates the storage of materials, garbage and deposit around property.

CTV News Ottawa introduced you to some of the nurses on the frontlines caring for COVID-19 patients in Ottawa hospitals during the third wave of the pandemic.

Odelia Scher was moved back to the intensive care unit at the Queensway Carleton Hospital this month.

"My stomach just kind of dropped a little bit," Scher said.

"Having been in an ICU before, we had vented patients before. I would say at one time when it’s really busy we had three patients on a vent, four patients on a vent. The COVID ICU is almost solely vented patients."

Nurse Christie Cowan was redeployed to the COVID-19 ICU at the Ottawa Hospital. She says the pandemic has created a situation unlike anything she's experienced before.

"There is an unknown factor to it; How bad is it going to get? When is it going to get back? There’s a lot of unknowns to it, so you just have to walk in that day and do your best," Cowan said.