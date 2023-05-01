Polish Heritage Month kicks off in Windsor

The City of Windsor marked the start of Polish Heritage Month Monday with a flag raising at Charles Clark Square.

Members of the Polish community gathered to sing the national anthem “Mazurek Dabrowskiego” accompanies by the folk band “Jetelinka” from Poland.

Local dignitaries, community leaders, and residents gathered to recognize the Polish heritage, history and community contributions moving into Polish Heritage Month.

Throughout the month of May there will be a number of cultural events, performers, and educational activities including special intention masses, tributes to Pope John Paul II, recognition of Polish veterans and folk dance.

The goal is to strengthen the bond between the local Polish community and the broader community across Windsor.

A full list of the month’s events is available on poloniawindsor.ca