With news that incumbent Liberal Member of Parliament Paul Lefebvre is not planning to seek re-election, political parties are eyeing his seat as potentially up for grabs.

The New Democrat Riding Association was quick to issue a release saying they believe they are the best suited for the needs of Sudbury voters.

"Federal New Democrats see opportunity ahead," reads the release.

It's newly elected president Michel Lalonde tells CTV News he believes Sudburians are ready for change.

"We've been busy touching base with constituents, supporters, and getting the word out there. We know that our MPs have been fighting strongly in the house to represent Canadians to the best of their abilities," said Lalonde.

"For us in Sudbury with the recent announcement, that kind of shaked up the political scope here locally we know that we have to work harder now than ever."

The riding of Sudbury is traditionally what some might call a “safe” seat for the Liberals given historical voting patterns.

That hasn't deterred the efforts of Lalonde or his group.

"We have to look at how everything's transpired since COVID. More than ever we have realized that we have to support each other and unfortunately some of the policies that have been passed by parties in power, in multiple levels of government, haven't really reflected the needs and wants of Canadians," he said.

Lalonde says it's the NDP that have been holding the Liberal government’s feet to the fire with the benefits Canadians have received so far.

Politicos and politicians will tell you it's easier to win an election when there is no incumbent, but the local Liberals aren't ready to give up on Sudbury just yet.

Speaking on behalf of the riding association, Lefebvre himself says Sudburians have benefitted from having a voice at the table.

"Sudburians need to decide if they want to continue those investments that we have been able to bring in because we've had the seat at the table," he said.

"So Sudburians need to decide ‘do we want to continue to have a seat at the table and getting the investments that we deserve?’ ... I believe Prime Minister Trudeau and the Liberal Party will win another government."

Lefebvre after the current term is done and an election is called, he plans to help the next candidate behind the scenes in their attempts to seek office.

He says they've already had a number of candidates step forward showing interest in the position.

"You have to have a passion for community and an ability to connect, like people, and talk with people," said Lefebvre.

"Those were my pillars for me, ‘how can I give back to my community? What was missing? And what can I do so those are any of the kind of questions that any candidate should be asking themselves?’"

The Conservative and Green leaders say they're also feeling excited about what the next election will bring.

Newly elected president of the Conservative Riding Association, Ian Symington, says they've identified a candidate and they're just waiting to have them finalized before it's announced.

"Paul Lefebvre, I count him as a friend, I've worked with him on several different projects, he's a super guy and he's super hard to knock off," said Symington.

"Now we have an open playing field and I think we're all at this from the same base."

Sudbury as a long history of labour activism but also demographics have changed in recent years, voters are older.

Symington says it's their belief, what they stand for will appeal to many of the voters in the riding of Sudbury.

"I think that Conservative values of family, healthcare, financial security, jobs, a secure plan moving forward from the pandemic, those are all things that I think people can relate to and I think people will find we're on the same value system as them," he said.

The Greens, however, believe Sudburians will be swinging the other way.

There has been a real push for environmental activism in recent years, particularly since the city declared to become emission free by 2050.

"We're very social based, we're looking at decisions that are better for society as a whole so I think that's going to be the challenge, to get people to think a little broader, to think about climate and how important it is, if we don't have a good environment then we're really up the creek without the paddle," said its Sudbury president Bill Crumplin.

Crumplin, who’s a former Laurentian University professor and a candidate for political office, believes momentum is shifting in their favour.

The fact that they're support in the last 2019 election doubled from the election before, hasn't escaped him.

"I think it's going to be a different race completely. I really do feel we have a chance to improve our standing and the Liberals, it depends on who they nominate of course but I don't know that they've begun that process yet," he said.

None of the parties and their local associations say they have formal candidates announced for Sudbury as of yet.

It's unclear on when the next election will be called as Canada currently remains in a minority government situation, but most in Sudbury, say they're planning for one that could happen as soon as the fall.