Political push for new indoor mask by-law in London fails to gain support

London will not enact tougher indoor masking rules than Ontario.

The three councillors who proposed implementing a temporary mask by-law failed to convince any of their colleagues to support a draft by-law at a special meeting of city council’s Strategic Priorities & Policy Committee (SPPC) on Tuesday afternoon.

“Keep this thing contained for the next little while so we can really lower the incidents [of COVID-19] in our community,” argued Coun. Jesse Helmer. “I know that this is not popular with a lot of people right now, but I do think it is necessary.”

Coun. Maureen Cassidy and Coun. Stephen Turner, who co-signed a letter to council along with Helmer, also spoke in favour of a temporary by-law.

Middlesex-London Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers told councillors that the current situation in London does not include a new or emerging risk to justify a Section 22 Public Health Order.

“We don’t have agreement from any medical officer of health in any jurisdiction, that this should be happening,” Coun. Mariam Hamou said. “London does not have higher or lower [COVID-19] numbers than the rest of Ontario.”

After a two hour discussion including a confidential session to receive legal advice, councillors on the committee voted 10-3 against recommending a mask by-law.

Council is expected to rubber stamp the decision later Tuesday evening.

The result is that London will remain in line with current provincial mask rules.

A point emphasized by Lewis.

“Whether or not you like the province’s decisions on the masking regulations they are keeping in place and the ones they have chosen to lift yesterday,” said Lewis. “That is a provincial government decision.”