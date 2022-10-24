Political scientist explains motive behind Scott Moe's 'childish' tweet and why we’re seeing more attack ads

A state of permanent campaigning could be the reason behind a controversial tweet from Premier Scott Moe over the weekend, according to a Saskatchewan political scientist.

“Essentially, (political) parties always feel like they are campaigning so they always feel like they need to be on the attack,” said Daniel Westlake, assistant professor of political studies at the University of Saskatchewan.

On Saturday, Moe tweeted about Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s virtual address at the Saskatchewan NDP convention.

“I know he will be talking about standing up for Saskatchewan’s resource industries to defend our province’s economy and jobs,” Moe tweeted.

“Just kidding.”

Jagmeet Singh will be speaking at the Saskatchewan NDP convention this weekend.



I know he will be talking about standing up for Saskatchewan’s resource industries to defend our province’s economy and jobs.



Just kidding. pic.twitter.com/ZxWbtSVDx4

In a second tweet, the premier said Singh will be “standing up for Trudeau. Which no doubt will be well received by the Sask NDP.”

Moe stands by his comments.

“It’s true. He doesn’t stand up for the jobs and economy we have in Saskatchewan,” Moe told reporters at a Chambers of Commerce luncheon in Saskatoon on Monday.

Alec Couros, a professor of education at the University of Regina, helped write the Ministry of Education’s guide on digital citizenship. It is a teaching tool to show students how to behave on social media.

“We try our best in Saskatchewan schools to teach kids to be respectful online and we’re always looking for models who represent those ideals,” Couros said.

He said Moe’s tweet is an example of what they encourage students not to post.

The tweet received a number of replies from many people calling it childish and embarrassing.

“This is frat boy garbage. Be better,” one user tweeted.

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck said it is an interesting battle for the premier to pick.

“There are a lot of people telling us that they want their leaders to behave like grown-ups and they want them to be at the table having the hard discussions, looking for common ground and looking for solutions to the problems that frankly we are seeing in every corner of the province,” Beck said.

Couros said it is common for all political parties to use social media as an easy way to get their message across.

“The very cheap communication mode allows you keep in touch with your base, but certainly provokes divisiveness and I think that’s a big part of this tactic,” he said.

“You’re not going to forget how angry you were when you end up at the ballot box even if it’s four years away.”

Westlake believes the idea of permanently campaigning emerged in the mid-2000s when there were a series of minority federal governments.

He said provincial governments are finding cheaper ways to push their brand or tarnish their opponents regardless of an election.

“I’m not sure if it’s as effective,” Westlake said. “Parties often try to do these small things thinking it maybe gives them an advantage at the very least.”

Westlake said the strategy could also explain the Sask. Party’s recent attack ads against the NDP’s leadership.

“This is just after the NDP has selected a leader. So some of this may be to try to create an image around Carla Beck and the NDP before Carla Beck and the NDP can develop that image,” he said.