Politicians prepped for pending federal election call

There's no word yet on when Canadians could be heading to the polls but so far everything indicates it could be soon.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been so far tight-lipped on when he'll drop the writ. Experts say he'll have a lot to consider.

"There's always a surprise waiting to happen and you may regret it after the fact so I wouldn't say all that this is risk-free for the liberals, but they're doing the calculations and if the rumours are true and they do call an election, they must see that it's worth the risk," said Nipissing University political science professor David Tabachnick.

Tabachnick said the pandemic has likely made some politicians hesitant to call or force an election. It may be why the Trudeau government has not yet been toppled.

"And I think a lot of Canadians like the idea of parties, if you will, being forced to work together to pass legislation but the way our Parliamentary system is set up, you are always going to go for that majority government," he said.

The election will happen, experts say it's just a question of when.

Ballot boxes will be pulled out, doors will be knocked on and election signs will be displayed.

In terms of campaign stops in northern Ontario, Tabachnick said he wouldn't be surprised if the region gets a visit from NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, followed by Trudeau.

"The NDP have a chance here, let's say in the Sudbury riding where the incumbent's not running, which of course is a tremendous advantage. So you know, would that riding go back to the NDP? It has in the past," he said.

And if northern Ontario Liberal MPs are getting a heads up, so far they're not saying much about the election speculation.

"Well, I can't predict, but so far, my focus is going to be continuing to make announcements for northern Ontarians and when the time comes, I'll be ready," said Sault Ste. Marie MP Terry Sheehan, who was in Sudbury making one of several recent federal announcements.

Tabachnick said he'll be looking to see how the federal party leaders respond to Canada's post-COVID recovery.

And politicians may find a lukewarm response at the door, a recent Nanos survey found most Canadians aren't enthusiastic about heading to the polls in the midst of a pandemic.