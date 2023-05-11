Politicians stage protest over university's decision to ban the 'Ode to Newfoundland'

Politicians across Newfoundland and Labrador have registered their dismay with a decision by Memorial University to extend a ban on the singing of the provincial anthem at convocation ceremonies.

Members of the legislature staged a vocal protest on Wednesday by standing in the house of assembly and singing the "Ode to Newfoundland."

In the fall of 2022, the university said it would not play the anthem because it omits Labrador and contains outdated language. As well, university officials said the song does not reflect the "many communities" within the institution.

At the time, members of the legislature responded by unanimously endorsing a motion that called on the university to reverse its decision and resume playing the song and the "Ode to Labrador" at graduation ceremonies.

But on May 9, the university's senate voted to extend the ban.

"The decision to remove the 'Ode to Newfoundland' from convocation was intended to create safer and more welcoming spaces for all students," Dr. Neil Bose, the university's president, said in a statement.

"We are committed to working together with representatives from the different communities and groups, internal and external to the university, to consider the continued evolution of our convocation ceremonies."

Catharyn Andersen, Indigenous vice-president at the campus in St. John's, has noted that the song was written by and for settlers. She has argued that the ode leaves some students feeling excluded during convocation ceremonies.

As well, Andersen has pointed out that the "Ode to Newfoundland" was written at a time when Europeans were exploring the island for valuable resources with little thought given to its Indigenous populations.

On Wednesday, a Progressive Conservative member of the legislature, Barry Pettern, asked Culture Minister Steve Crocker if the government was going to take action against the university, saying Memorial's decision was out of touch with the majority of residents.

"It's an insult to the people of this province," Petten told the legislature.

Crocker said he agreed with Petten, and the minister confirmed that he had called Bose earlier in the day to express his "profound displeasure with the lack of respect for this house of assembly."

Petten then invited members to sing the ode in defiance of the ban, and they obliged. When the song was done, a small number of members sang the "Ode to Labrador."

The "Ode to Newfoundland" was written in 1902 by Sir Cavendish Boyle a British civil servant who served as colonial governor of Newfoundland. The music was written by British composer Sir Hubert Perry. Newfoundland was a British colony at the time; it didn't join Confederation with Canada until 1949.

The provincial government adopted the ode as Newfoundland and Labrador's official anthem in 1979. The song speaks of "shimm'ring white" snow, "starlit" nights, and ends with "God guard thee Newfoundland."

The song is played in schools, at hockey games and at the beginning of some radio broadcasts across Newfoundland.

The "Ode to Labrador" was written by Dr. Harry Paddon in 1927.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2023.