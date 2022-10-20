Politicians' support of 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa risked emboldening organizers: OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police warned last winter that support for the "Freedom Convoy" from Canadian political figures was likely to embolden protesters in the streets of downtown Ottawa.

The assessment was in a report compiled Feb. 6, more than a week after demonstrators first arrived in the National Capital Region, many driving large, honking semi-trucks.

"The apparent support from Canadian political figures is certain to further embolden those organizing and participating in the blockade, lending credibility and validating their tactics," the report read.

"Any such validation may also motivate further blockades elsewhere in the country, such as those in Alberta."

The intelligence, which was presented as evidence to the public inquiry examining the federal Liberal government's use of the Emergencies Act, did not mention any political figures by name, but did, however, mention the federal Tories.

It pointed out that "some federally elected officials from the Conservative Party of Canada have visited the protest, had their picture taken with protest organizers, and made public statements of support for the blockade."

On Feb. 2, a group of Conservative MPs from Saskatchewan, including former party leader Andrew Scheer, posed for a photo with protesters on Ottawa's streets, which Saskatoon representative Kevin Waugh shared on Twitter.

"It's great to see Canadians championing freedom on Parliament Hill," Waugh tweeted. He later said he was there to listen to protesters' concerns.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson slammed the move by the MPs as an "absolute disgrace" and asked for an apology.

Jeremy Patzer, who represents a Saskatchewan riding and supported the truckers' protests, declined to comment on the OPP's assessment Thursday, saying he wouldn't while the inquiry is underway.

Besides the many Conservative MPs who supported the Ottawa protests -- including the party's now-leader Pierre Poilievre -- others who expressed support include Randy Hillier, who was at the time an Independent member of the Ontario legislature, and People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier.

In their report, police also said the blockade in Ottawa "appears to have significant support from ultra-conservative religious and political entities in the United States."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2022.