Poll places Olivia Chow in lead in Toronto mayoral race

A new poll puts Olivia Chow in the lead among early contenders in the upcoming Toronto byelection to choose a new mayor.

The Mainstreet Research poll released Friday asked voters who they would choose if an election were held today. It found that among decided voters, 26 per cent said they would vote for Chow, while 21 per cent said they would vote for Ana Bailao, 14 per cent for Josh Matlow and 11 per cent for Mark Saunders.

Nine per cent said they would vote for Brad Bradford, while five per cent said they would vote for Mitzie Hunter and 14 cent said they would mark their ballot for another candidate who was not on the questionnaire.

Among all those surveyed, some 34 per cent said they were not yet decided.

The poll surveyed 996 Toronto voters between April 25 and April 26 by automated telephone interviews (Smart IVR) over landlines and cell phones.

The pollster also asked people how they feel about the provincial government’s plans to move the Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place and to re-develop the Ontario Place site as a spa and waterpark.

It found that 29 per cent strongly oppose moving the science centre, while 10 per cent are somewhat opposed. Fifteen per cent strongly support the move, while 17 per cent somewhat support it and 28 per cent don't know.

On the proposed Therme Spa and waterpark development at Ontario Place, 29 per cent are strongly opposed, while 10 per cent are somewhat opposed. Nineteen per cent said they strongly support the plan, while 17 per cent somewhat support it and 26 per cent said they don't know.

The poll is considered accurate to within +/- 3.1 per cent, at the 95 per cent confidence level.

There are currently 58 candidates registered to run for mayor in the crowded race, with Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) Trustee Frank D'Amico among the latest to toss their hats in the ring Friday.