Poll shows fully vaccinated Canadians not sympathetic towards unvaccinated who catch COVID-19

The majority of new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan have been confirmed in residents who are not fully vaccinated – and now a new poll shows that Canadians who have both shots don’t have a lot of sympathy for those who catch the virus after they decided to remain unvaccinated.

The province started reporting new cases broken down by vaccination status on Monday, detailing the number of COVID-19 cases seen in unvaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated residents.

Premier Scott Moe said he is hoping this new information helps demonstrate the vaccine is the most effective tool in getting to the a place where we are able to live with COVID-19.

“Ninety-three per cent of the cases that we had (on Monday) were people that were not yet fully vaccinated in this province, which really drives home the message of how effective these vaccines are,” said Moe.

Moe said the province can look forward to some “additional guidance” early next week as to how “we are going to live with COVID in our communities, and in our families across Saskatchewan and possibly some additional guidance with respect to some that are not yet eligible for vaccines, namely those under the age of 12.”

LOW SYMPATHY LEVELS FOR UNVACCINATED

A recent poll by the Angus Reid Institute shows half of Canadians vaccinated against COVID-19 don’t have a lot of sympathy for unvaccinated people who catch the virus.

Results of the study showed 83 per cent of vaccinated Canadians had little to no sympathy for people who chose to not get vaccinated then caught COVID-19.

Dr. Gordon Pennycook, professor of behavioural science at the University of Regina, said this roots into people’s strong sense of personal responsibility, where if you have the opportunity to make a choice that not only affects you, but others in a more positive way.

“Part of the reason why people don’t feel sympathy, I think, for people who won’t get vaccinated against COVID is because they aren’t really viewing them as part of their own tribe, which is unfortunate I think because we are all apart of the same society,” said Pennycook.

He said this same responsibly is what leads people to wear masks indoors despite mandates being lifted, and continue to sanitize their hands.

The study found 35 per cent of people surveyed in Saskatchewan said the have never worn a mask indoors or when they are not able to keep a distance from others in the past week.

Twenty-four per cent said they always do, while 22 per cent said they do most of the time and 19 per cent said only sometimes.

In terms of encouraging people to get vaccinated, 37 per cent of the 126 Saskatchewan residents surveyed said the provincial government should do nothing to encourage vaccination.

While 33 per cent said they would like to see provincial regulations put in place, like mandatory vaccines in public places, to make life more difficult for unvaccinated people.

Six per cent of Saskatchewan residents surveyed said they would like to see incentives, such as lotteries and prizes, to encourage people and the remaining 24 per cent said they would like to see a combination of both.

Pennycook said incentives would only work for people on the fence, as strong opinions are difficult to change, even if they are forced to get vaccinated.

“There are people who are really hesitant they’re not going to feel good about having to do something they don’t want to do,” he said.

Moe said about 300,000 eligible Saskatchewanians make up the province’s unvaccinated population, and more people need to continue to get vaccinated as we move forward.

“I would hope that you would come to the conclusion that the best way for you to protect yourself, to protect your family and to protect those that are not yet eligible for a vaccine is to go out and get those two doses as soon as you’re able,” said Moe.