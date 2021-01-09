A new poll on the voting intentions of Albertans is painting a bleak picture for the province's governing United Conservative Party.

The poll shows 41 per cent would vote for the Opposition New Democrats, 26 per cent for the UCP and nine per cent for the Wildrose Party. Sixteen per cent of voters are undecided, according to the poll.

The survey was commissioned by the Western Standard and conducted by Mainstreet Research. It surveyed 1,003 people over Jan. 6 and 7. The poll has 3.09 per cent margin of error.

Among decided voters, 48 per cent indicated support for the NDP, 31 per cent for the UCP and 10 per cent for Wildrose.