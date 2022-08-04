Polluted water closes Leamy Lake Park beach in Gatineau, Que. for swimming
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
A popular Gatineau, Que. beach is closed as temperatures begin to warm up.
The National Capital Commission says Leamy Lake Park beach is closed for swimming until further notice due to the "class D water quality results."
The NCC's website notes the water quality at Leamy Lake is "polluted."
Beaches in Gatineau Park at La Peche Lake. Blanchet and O'Brien beaches on Meech Lake and Breton, Parent and Smith beaches on Philippe Lake are open.
Environment Canada is calling for a high of 28 C in Gatineau on Thursday, with the humidex making it feel like 37 degrees.
The humidex will hit 36 degrees on Friday.
-
Regina home prices rise as sales, listings dip in JulyRegina home sales and listings dipped in July, while the residential benchmark price increased for the sixth month in a row.
-
'Maybe we shouldn't have moved here': Military family struggles to find doctor in Greater VictoriaA young military couple that's new to Vancouver Island is scrambling to find a family doctor, and they're questioning their move to the capital region entirely.
-
Cochrane looks to inspire future rocket scientistsThe Stardust Festival is underway in Cochrane this week, special guests from NASA and Jeff Beso’s space exploration company, Blue Origin, are on hand to talk about careers available in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) field.
-
$170 million investment to repair 4,700 affordable community homesRepairs for 4,700 affordable community homes in Windsor are underway with help from a $170 million joint investment.
-
Canadian Natural reports $3.5B profit in second quarter amid oil price spikeCanadian Natural Resources reported a second-quarter profit that was more than double what it made in the same period last year.
-
High court won't hear case involving estate of dismembered multimillionaireWhen B.C.-based multimillionaire Gang Yuan was beaten, shot and his body chopped into pieces in 2015, the simplest part of the story ended with a manslaughter conviction, but the fate of Yuan's fortune remained very unclear.
-
Ontario directs regulator to register internationally trained nurses more quicklyOntario's health minister is giving the regulatory colleges for nurses and doctors two weeks to develop plans to more quickly register internationally educated professionals.
-
'We want to start living': Manitoba couple selling their home to live in RV full-timeOne Manitoba couple has decided to start living life on their own terms by selling their home and living full-time in an RV.
-
Waterloo man charged after police seize guns, Tasers and crossbowsA 34-year-old Waterloo man has been arrested and charged after police seized multiple weapons including guns, Tasers and crossbows.