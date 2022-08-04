Polluted water closes Leamy Lake Park beach in Gatineau, Que. for swimming

A popular Gatineau, Que. beach is closed as temperatures begin to warm up.

The National Capital Commission says Leamy Lake Park beach is closed for swimming until further notice due to the "class D water quality results."

The NCC's website notes the water quality at Leamy Lake is "polluted."

Beaches in Gatineau Park at La Peche Lake. Blanchet and O'Brien beaches on Meech Lake and Breton, Parent and Smith beaches on Philippe Lake are open.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 28 C in Gatineau on Thursday, with the humidex making it feel like 37 degrees.

The humidex will hit 36 degrees on Friday.