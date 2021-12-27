Pond hockey tournament delays a day to let it warm up
Even pond hockey players have a limit as to how cold they will play in, but it doesn't take too much warming up to get them back on the ice, either.
That was the word late Monday afternoon, when organizers of the Tim Horton Western Canada Pond Hockey Championship announced a one-day delay due to the frosty temperatures.
The organization announced that with the forecast predicting temperatures around 15 degrees warmer Tuesday, it made sense to postpone a day.
"With the wind chill, it was going to dip down close to – 40 (on Monday) and we just thought that was far too cold for anyone to be out in," said tournament chair Alex Halat.
"It's one thing to be tough, but it's another to be crazy to play in this weather."
Instead, the tournament will start Tuesday, when the temperatures are expected to be in the -20s.
The event has been held since 2018 in Chestermere, raising money for a variety of charitable organizations. This year money raised will go to Camp Chestermere and Synergy, both Chestermere-based organizations.
This year's event runs through Dec. 30. Details can be found at wcpondhockey.ca.
-
Ottawa families braving the chilly weather despite capacity restrictionsAs of Sunday, capacity limits up to a maximum of 25 people are now in effect for outdoor skating rinks and congregation points at sledding hills and cross-country skiing trails.
-
Fatal toboggan accident closes Mooney's Bay hillOttawa police say the sledding hill at Mooney's Bay is closed until further notice following a fatal toboggan accident.
-
-
Extreme cold blankets SaskatchewanExtreme cold warnings issued for most of Saskatchewan, with much of the southern parts of the province sitting below -40 Monday.
-
Snow Valley kicks off tubing for the seasonWhile its been welcoming skiers and snowboarders since earlier this month, Snow Valley's tubing park has officially opened for the season.
-
'We had everything destroyed': Fundraiser launched for victim of Cambridge townhouse fireA Cambridge woman says she lost almost everything after her townhouse was destroyed in a fire on Christmas Day. Now her coworker is rallying the community to help her out.
-
Suspected arson at Tiny Township home pegged at $400,000 in damagePolice are investigating suspected arson at a Tay Township home that caused $400,000 in damage.
-
List of 15 most devastating climate events includes B.C. flooding, heat waveTwo climate events that claimed lives in British Columbia are ranked among the world's most devastating this year.
-
'This will freeze flesh': Edmonton hits record-breaking temperatures during deep freezeThe bitter cold broke a record in Edmonton Monday morning according to Environment Canada, hitting minus 41 degrees Celsius without wind chill – the lowest temperature seen on Dec. 27 since 1992.