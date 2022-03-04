Pond hockey tournament returns to support cancer research

The Taylor Cup Pond Hockey Championship is back for the first time in two years.

And not only is it great for hockey, but it's also great for local businesses.

"We are fully booked this weekend. We did have some last-minute bookings which filled us up for the weekend, which is great," says Bayview Wildwood Resort general manager Jason Stanton.

The classic four-on-four tournament brings over 200 guests to the Bayview Wildwood Resort in Port Stanton.

"It's great to have many people from southwestern Ontario, the GTA, as well as a lot of people locally. It's great to see so many faces out here on the ice," says Stanton.

Like many businesses, the resort was heavily impacted by the pandemic.

"We went through our own struggles, had our challenges with provincial restrictions," says Stanton.

But now, Stanton says they are experiencing one of the busiest winter seasons at the resort yet, with hopes of being at full capacity after March break.

"We're very excited to have people up this weekend for the Taylor Cup and to bring some business in, especially because it's been so tough the last few years with this pandemic," says Laura Lee-Henderson, a server at Blue Moon Junction.

This marks the 17th year of the Taylor Cup tournament, with all proceeds going to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

There are 10 outdoor rinks set up for lots of hockey action.

"We're back better than ever. Everyone is lacing up for this weekend. We have upwards of 26 teams that will be playing in recreation and competitive leagues," says Tyler Petteplace, Taylor Cup event organizer.

Petteplace says the pandemic has also been tough on the events industry and that last year's event was virtual due to restrictions.

"We're so excited to host people at Bayview Wildwood this year and can't wait to raise amazing money for life-saving research," adds Petteplace.

At the time of this report, over $87,000 had been raised so far for the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. Donations can be made online.