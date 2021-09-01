Ponoka RCMP collar catalytic converter thieves
A pair of alleged Ponoka catalytic converter thieves forgot to make a getaway Sunday evening.
Ponoka RCMP responded to a call Sunday at 6 p.m. about a catalytic converter being stolen from a vehicle in the 5500 block of 57 Ave.
Police were able to identify the suspects, who were parked in a nearby vehicle.
Based on an initial investigation, both suspects were arrested in relation to the theft of the catalytic converter and mischief to the vehicle.
Follow-up investigation uncovered mischief to, and theft of mail, from a second vehicle.
Police also recovered other stolen material, including two more catalytic converters, coiled wiring and an electric battery charger.
Cody Saxton (35) of Wainwright, Alta., and Tellisa Jackson-Reed (31) of Lacombe, Alta. were charged with:
· Possession of stolen property under $5000;
· Two charges of mischief under $5000; and
· Two charges of theft under $5000
Following a bail hearing, both were released on conditions. They're scheduled to appear in Ponoka Provincial Court on Sept. 24, 2021.
