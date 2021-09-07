Ponoka RCMP investigating serious collision on Highway 2A

Mounties are investigating what they term a "serious" two-vehicle collision that happened along Highway 2A near Morningside, Alta., on Tuesday morning.

Police say a vehicle travelling westbound on Highway 604 entered Highway 2A and hit a southbound vehicle.

Two occupants of the southbound vehicle were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the westbound vehicle was also taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Traffic has resumed on Highway 2A between Lacombe and Ponoka.