Pontiac Hospital suspending ICU, operating room activities on weekends due to staffing shortage

The Pontiac Hospital in Shawville, Que. is suspending activities requiring the support of a respiratory therapist on weekends until further notice due to a staffing shortage.

The Outaouais Integrated Health and Social Services Centre says that due to a shortage of respiratory therapists, there will be a "reorganization of activities" in the operating room and the Intensive Care Unit.

There will be a reduction in services from 3:30 p.m. on Friday until Monday, July 31 at 7:30 a.m., and for all weekends over an "indefinite" period of time.

Officials say the hospitals in Hull and Pembroke, an hour away from Shawville, will receive trauma patients when necessary.

The emergency room and all other services at the Pontiac Hospital will remain in operation on weekends.

On weekdays, the operating room and intensive care unit will resume their usual operations with respiratory therapy coverage 24 hours a day, according to the CISSS.