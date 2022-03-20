Pontiac, Que. man struck and killed while helping other driver

Police in western Quebec say a 39-year-old man was struck and killed while helping another motorist who had driven off the road in Quyon.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. MRC des Collines police say Guillaume Breton of Pontiac had stopped his pickup truck on Lac-des-Loups road to help another motorist who had run off the road.

A vehicle travelling the opposite direction struck Breton head-on while he was standing behind the stuck vehicle, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash, including conducting forensic tests on the vehicles involved.