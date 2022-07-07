Pontoon taken from Tay marina

OPP wants the public's help locating a stolen boat and trailer from a marina on Highway 400 in Tay Township on July 5, 2022.

South Georgian Bay Police say four suspects using a dark-coloured pick-up truck defeated a security gate and towed away a trailer that had a pontoon boat and motor at 10:09 p.m. Tuesday.

The stolen vessel is a 21' 2019 black Princecraft Pontoon Boat bearing serial number QJT31156F919 powered by a 60 horsepower Mercury Command Thrust outboard motor bearing serial number 1C588843 upon a single axle boat trailer serial number 1MDBDAW1SMA699647.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).