Pool company owner accused of defrauding customers of more than $100K
The owner of a local pool installation company is facing multiple fraud charges after allegedly conning customers out of more than $100,000, police say.
Members of the Windsor Police Service’s Amherstburg Criminal Investigations Unit after receiving a number of reports that the owner of KTPC Pools took large deposits from clients to install swimming pools but never started the work or returned the money.
Police say the company owner was hired by three separate customers in fall of 2022 to complete pool projects. In exchange, the owner received depots from each person totally $110,000. However, officers determined the company had filed for bankruptcy.
Officers arrested the business owner from Blenheim on Wednesday and charged him with three counts of fraud over $5,000.
Investigators encourage anyone who had similar experiences with KTPC Pools to contact Constable Tim McInnis at 519-736-8559, ext. 226. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
