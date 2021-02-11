It’s a dirty job, but a team of researchers at the University of Alberta is doing it with eagerness and enthusiasm.

“The poo poo is my passion,” joked Dr. Xiaoli Pang. “Wastewater is nothing for me.”

Dr. Pang is heading a study that monitors sewage samples collected from 10 select long-term care facilities in Edmonton in order to detect to COVID-19 in residents and staff earlier than conventional testing procedures.

Even pre-symptomatic people infected with COVID-19 shed the causative SARS-CoV-2 virus in their stool. Thus, signs of COVID-19 can be detected up to several days sooner than a standard lab test on an individual showing signs of illness.

“It really serves to be that early warning system,” said Dr. Chris Sikora, medical health officer of Alberta Health Services’ Edmonton Zone.

HOW IT WORKS

Sewage samples are collected by EPCOR twice per week and passed onto the U of A study team. If the team sees any sign the virus is circulating in a particular care home, it can contact AHS, which determines what level of public health action is necessary.

“If we don’t already know that the site is on outbreak then, you know, should we being doing something different to investigate? Is there something going on we don’t know about?” said Dr. Sikora.

Dr. Pang said since testing began last month, the conventional strain of COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, was detected in different levels at four of the 10 facilities. One of those four facilities had no residents or staff with obvious COVID-19 symptoms, she said.

As of Thursday, there were 47 long-term care and and supported living facilities on the provinces’s COVID-19 outbreak list. An outbreak is declared when two or more cases are reported at a facility.

Earlier this week, the province announced asymptomatic staff working at long-term care and designated supportive living facilities would be eligible for rapid testing at least once per week, as part of an expanded pilot project.

COULD MORE EDMONTON WASTEWATER BE TESTED?

Last spring, Ottawa became one of the first cities in North America to monitor its wastewater for COVID-19. This past week, scientists there began also testing for signs of the COVID-19 variants.

Dr. Pang said her team is also testing wastewater samples for the variant strains of COVID-19 but has not detected any to date. She said the team is going to start sending samples to a national lab three times weekly for "deeper sequencing".

Asked why wastewater isn’t being tested on a broader basis in Edmonton, Dr. Pang and Dr. Sikora both said it’s too difficult to narrow down exactly where the infected sewage is coming from, using Gold Bar Wastewater Treatment Plant as an example.

“It serves one million people,” said Dr. Pang, “You’re not able to map a (specific) geographic location (of infection).”

Dr. Pang hopes the federal government-funded study, which spans 17 months, can help track other emerging diseases and potentially help track and prevent future outbreaks.

“We want to develop the standard system for future (use),” she said.

With files from Bill Fortier