Poop problem: AHS advises against swimming in Chestermere Lake

Fecal bacteria levels in Chestermere Lake are far too high for Alberta Health Services' liking and the organization wants you to stay out of the water.

The poop problem in the lake within the city of Chestermere, just east of Calgary city limits, has reached a level where any contact with the water could lead to medical concerns including:

Gastrointestinal illness;

Skin infections;

Ear infections; and,

Eye infections.

As of Friday, the warning against swimming and wading is in effect for the following sections of the lake:

Anniversary Park Beach;

Cove Park Beach; and,

Sunset Park Beach.

Warning signs will be posted at each beach.

AHS says environmental public health officers will continue to monitor the fecal bacteria levels within the lake.



