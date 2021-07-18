Poor air quality blankets Saskatoon as wildfires rage on

With wildfires raging in the province’s north, cities to the south including Saskatoon remain buried under a smoky haze, reducing visibility and air quality, according to Environment Canada.

According to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, 150 wildfires have been identified as active in northern Saskatchewan. Of those, the government said 85 fires are being monitored regularly to assess the risk and over 30 fires are not contained and are receiving active emergency support.

Environment Canada warns individuals outside may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches and shortness of breath.

Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung diseases such as asthma are at risk, Environment Canada said.