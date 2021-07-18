Poor air quality blankets Saskatoon as wildfires rage on
With wildfires raging in the province’s north, cities to the south including Saskatoon remain buried under a smoky haze, reducing visibility and air quality, according to Environment Canada.
According to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, 150 wildfires have been identified as active in northern Saskatchewan. Of those, the government said 85 fires are being monitored regularly to assess the risk and over 30 fires are not contained and are receiving active emergency support.
Environment Canada warns individuals outside may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches and shortness of breath.
Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung diseases such as asthma are at risk, Environment Canada said.
-
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for July 19, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Monday, July 19.
-
Nikka Yuko garden seeing plenty of local traffic, events selling outStaff at the Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden in Lethbridge are happy to see an influx of visitors after a roller coaster of a year in 2020.
-
Crews battle large Innisfil house fireFire crews spent hours battling a large house fire in Innisfil on Sunday night.
-
Restoration work to begin Monday following Pembina Highway water main breakDelays are expected to last into at least Monday following a major water main break on Pembina Highway.
-
Latin Festival a success, more festivals to come: OrganizersThe Southern Alberta Ethnic Association hosted its first festival in over a year and it was a success, according to organizers.
-
Manitoba government is 'rewriting history,' former senior bureaucrat saysTwo Indigenous men have quit their positions on Manitoba economic development boards in the wake of controversial remarks by Premier Brian Pallister and a cabinet minister.
-
Two separate Toronto stabbings send two men to hospitalTwo men were seriously wounded in two separate stabbings in Toronto Sunday evening.
-
Remote B.C. First Nation celebrates arrival of clean tap waterFor 20 years, the Lhoosk'uz Dené First Nation has been trucking in bottled water. Now, thanks to a partnership with experts at the University of British Columbia, those days are over.