Poor air quality forces cancellation of surgeries at Temiskaming Hospital

The Temiskaming Hospital, located in Temiskaming Shores, Ont., says poor air quality caused by forest fires has led to the cancellation of all surgeries and obstetrical procedures scheduled for Friday.

“The public is advised that air quality around the Temiskaming Hospital is expected to significantly deteriorate tomorrow,” the hospital said in a news release Thursday evening.

“As a result, the hospital has enacted its button down protocol to manage the air quality inside the hospital as much as possible.”

In addition to cancelling surgeries, access in and out of the instruction will be limited to the main doors, which will be staffed by security monitoring who is coming in and out.

“If you are experiencing an emergency, call 911,” the release said. “The hospital remains open.”

Driving the poor air quality is Kirkland Lake 5, a forest fire located 43 km west of New Liskeard. It has reached more than 2,000 hectares and is not yet under control.

The button down is expected to last until Saturday morning.

“All volunteers and non-essential care partners are requested to not come to the hospital,” the release said.

“This is a rapidly changing situation and is constantly monitored. You will be updated, should plans change.”